The Laurens Raider wrestling team dropped a match to Greer at home on Wednesday, 51-24.
106: Jillian Lackey (GREE) over (LD5H) (For.)
113: Bradley Alexander (GREE) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
120: Chandler Sewell (GREE) over Skylar Wells (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
126: Leyden Gentry (LD5H) over Kamani Simmons (GREE) (Fall 0:00)
132: Ja`len Shippy (GREE) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Dec 12-6)
138: Brandon Lilyea (GREE) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (Dec 8-6)
145: David Misner (GREE) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
152: Aiden Vinson (LD5H) over Julieanna Lilyea (GREE) (Fall 0:00)
160: Alex Gomez (GREE) over Damien Patrick (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
170: Malaki Fuller (GREE) over Colton Richey (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
182: Mason Parsons (LD5H) over Gregory Czepiga (GREE) (Fall 0:00)
195: Brock Thompson (GREE) over (LD5H) (For.)
220: Edwardo Garcia (GREE) over Jack Pontoon (LD5H) (Dec 10-8)
285: Dontavious Daniels (LD5H) over Blake Taylor (GREE) (Fall 0:00)
