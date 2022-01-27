ldhs wrestling.jpg

The Laurens Raider wrestling team dropped a match to Greer at home on Wednesday, 51-24. 

106: Jillian Lackey (GREE) over   (LD5H) (For.)

113: Bradley Alexander (GREE) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)

120: Chandler Sewell (GREE) over Skylar  Wells (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)

126: Leyden Gentry (LD5H) over Kamani Simmons (GREE) (Fall 0:00)

132: Ja`len Shippy (GREE) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Dec 12-6)

138: Brandon Lilyea (GREE) over Brian  Sheffield (LD5H) (Dec 8-6)

145: David Misner (GREE) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)

152: Aiden Vinson (LD5H) over Julieanna Lilyea (GREE) (Fall 0:00)

160: Alex Gomez (GREE) over Damien Patrick (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)

170: Malaki Fuller (GREE) over Colton Richey (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)

182: Mason Parsons (LD5H) over Gregory Czepiga (GREE) (Fall 0:00)

195: Brock Thompson (GREE) over   (LD5H) (For.)

220: Edwardo Garcia (GREE) over Jack Pontoon (LD5H) (Dec 10-8)

285: Dontavious  Daniels (LD5H) over Blake Taylor (GREE) (Fall 0:00)