Raider football with flag

The Laurens Raiders will open the 2020 football season in a new classification, a new region and a schedule filled with unfamiliar faces.

Laurens moves down to AAAA and will play in Region 2 with Greenwood, Greenville, Eastside and Greer. The 2020 schedule has just three teams that the Raiders played a year ago, Clinton, TL Hanna and Greenwood.

The Raiders open the season in Week Zero, August 21, with a home game against TL Hanna. The Yellow Jackets finished last season 7-3 and lost to the Raiders 33-23.

Laurens will travel to Clinton on Aug. 28 for a matchup with the Red Devils. The Raiders won last year, 28-0.

On Sept. 4, Laurens will take on Union County in Union. The Yellow Jackets were 10-4 a year ago and lost in the third round of the AAA playoffs.

A third game of a 3-game road trip is at Daniel on Sept. 11. The Lions finished the 2019 season 11-1 and lost in the third round of the playoffs.

Laurens will host River Bluff on Sept. 18. The Gators were 9-3 a year ago.

After a bye week on Sept. 25, Laurens will open region play at Greenwood on Oct. 2. The Raiders will face their former head coach Chris Liner. The Eagles finished last season 6-5 and lost to Laurens 21-7.

Laurens will play at home on three consecutive weeks, starting with Greenville on Oct. 9. The Red Raiders were 10-3 last year and lost in the third round of the playoffs.

On Oct. 16, Laurens will host Eastside. The Eagles finished last year with a record of 8-3.

Laurens goes out of their region on Oct. 23 with a matchup against White Knoll. The Timberwolves were 6-4 a year ago.

The regular season finale will feature a game at Greer on Oct. 30. The Yellow Jackets were 4-8 last year.

 

Laurens Raiders 2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 21 – TL Hanna

Aug. 28 - @ Clinton

Sept. 4 - @ Union County

Sept. 11 - @ Daniel

Sept. 18 – River Bluff

Sept. 25 – BYE

Oct. 2 - @ Greenwood

Oct. 9 – Greenville

Oct. 16 – Eastside

Oct. 23 – White Knoll

Oct. 30 @ Greer