The Laurens Raiders varsity football team has added a home game with Gilbert High School on Friday, Oct. 30.
Laurens was scheduled to play Clinton on that night but the Red Devils had to postpone the game to add Union County back to their schedule. Clinton was slated to play Union County on Sept. 25 but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at UCHS. Clinton will now play at Union County on Oct. 30.
The annual Laurens-Clinton game could get played on Friday, Nov. 13. Laurens is eliminated from the 4A playoffs and if Clinton is eliminated from the 3A playoffs, the teams could play during the first week of the playoffs.
When the SCHSL approved the football schedule for 2020, they left the option open for teams eliminated from the playoffs to play one additional game.
According to Laurens head coach Daryl Smith, he and Clinton head coach Corey Fountain have talked about playing the game that week.
