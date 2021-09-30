After a week off, Laurens Academy (0-5) will be traveling to Richard Winn Academy (4-0) on Friday night.
When the two teams faced off last season, Richard Winn won 54-32.
Both Laurens Academy and Richard Winn Academy were eliminated from the playoffs by Holly Hill Academy.
It is homecoming week for the Laurens Raiders. The Raiders (2-3) will be hosting Greenwood (4-1) Friday night.
The Eagles are led by former Raiders coach Chris Liner. This will Liner’s first trip to K.C. Hanna Stadium since leaving for Greenwood.
Last season, the Eagles beat the Raiders 35-7.
The Clinton Red Devils enter their Friday night matchup with Union County undefeated on the season. The Red Devils (5-0) will be hosting the Yellow Jackets (0-3).
The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first win of the season. For the Red Devils, a victory over would snap a 3-game losing streak versus the Yellow Jackets.
All three games are set for a 7:30 kick-off.
