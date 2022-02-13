The Laurens Raiders have announced their varsity football schedule for the 2022 season.
Laurens was 6-5 overall in 2021 and 2-0 in region play. The Raiders will face a tough non-region schedule in 2022 before embarking on a Region 2-AAAA slate.
Laurens will open the season with three road games, starting at Hillcrest on August 19. The Rams were 8-3 overall in 2021 and 4-0 in Region 1-5A. Laurens and Hillcrest did not play each other in 2021.
The Raiders will then travel to Clinton to face the Red Devils on August 26. Clinton defeated Laurens 21-19 a year ago. The Red Devils finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 11-2.
In Week 3, Laurens will face Belton-Honea Path on Sept. 2. The Bears were 4-7 overall last season and 2-2 in Region 1-3A.
The Raiders will return home for three consecutive games beginning with a matchup with Chapman on Sept. 9. Chapman was 8-3 overall a season ago and 5-0 in Region 3-3A.
Laurens will host Union County on Sept. 16. The Yellow Jackets were 1-7 last season and 1-4 in Region 3-3A. The Raiders defeated Union County 44-28 a year ago.
The homestand will end on Sept. 23 against TL Hanna. The Yellow Jackets were 10-2 last season and 3-1 in Region 1-5A. TL Hanna defeated the Raiders 23-17 in the opening game of the 2021 season.
The next four games will be region matchups. Laurens will travel to Greer on Sept. 30. Greer was 5-6 last year and 1-3 in Region 2-4A. Laurens defeated Greer last season 49-35.
Laurens will host Riverside on Oct. 7. Riverside was 7-4 last season and 1-3 in Region 2-5A.
The Raiders will travel to Wade Hampton for their final road game of the season on Oct. 14. The Generals were 0-9 last season and 0-4 in Region 2-5A.
The regular season finale will be a home game against Eastside on Oct. 21. The Eagles were 1-9 last season and 0-4 in Region 2-4A. Laurens defeated the Eagles last season 69-10.
Laurens will have a bye in the final week of the season on Oct. 28.
