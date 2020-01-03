It certainly seemed like a new year at Laurens District High School on Friday night. Belton-Honea Path, known as the Bears, roared into town and snuck out of it.
Laurens won the boys’ game in a rout, 73-50, and held on for dear life in the girls’ contest, 41-39.
Dee Foster scored only two points in the first half but found the range in the second, sort of in lock step with his teammates. Foster finished with 16, and the Raiders pulled swiftly away. The lead – seven points after a quarter, 10 at the half, 15 after three – increased gradually.
It wasn’t bad for a team that began the game with 2 minutes, 21 seconds without a point.
Joshua Cureton scored 12 points, Leonard Williams added 11 points and Chase Jackson had 10. Settling for single digits were Dravious Copeland (7), Nigil Owens (5), Preston Mahon (3), J.Q. Fair (2) and Blake Nelson (2). Laurens (4-8) almost shot 50 percent (29-60) from the floor, outrebounded B-HP, 25-22, and forced 16 turnovers while committing 12.
“This win gives us a little confidence,” first-year LDHS head coach Joshua Chavis said. “We lost some tough ones up in Gaffney (in a holiday tournament) but played well. I think we carried over how we played [there]. We shared the ball, played together, did a good job rebounding, and I think this was something we can build on.
“When we play together, we can have nights like tonight. If we share the basketball and not just rely on one person, our team can be a whole lot better.”
Foster was every bit as emphatic in the second half as he was tentative in the first.
Jordan Traynum led Belton-Honea Path (5-9) with 14 points, followed by Sam Woods (9), R.J. Ellis (8), Logan Milford (8), aptly-named Ben Bear (7) and Carletho Burgos (4).
The down side for the Raiders was 4-for-13 shooting at the free-throw line. B-HP wasn’t much better, hitting 7-of-16.
Qua Fortson led the LDHS girls with 15 points as they pulled ahead quickly to a 14-4 edge after one quarter, held the margin at eight (23-15) at half and then withstood a Belton-Honea Path (3-9) rally in the second half.
The Bears took the lead, 32-31, on a basket by Ivey Holtzclaw with 6:15 to play in the fourth quarter, and it was tied, 39-39, when Fortson popped a pair of free throws with 27.9 seconds on the clock. B-HP had several chances to tie it, but none of their final three shots came close to going in.
India Holloway led B-HP with 11 points, followed by Ciora Latimer with nine.
“We’ve been working on executing and working together as a team,” said LDHS head coach Yoneko Allen, whose team improved to 2-7. “Sometimes we can be our worst enemy. We lose focus and get nervous for no reason. I told them to stay calm, don’t stress out and just do what we do.
“It got a little wacky at times, but at the end we knocked own a couple free throws. When they (B-HP) took the lead, we didn’t just lay down. We’ve got to fight.”
The other Raider scorers were Lamoria Allen (7), Aija Davis (5), CaDayzhia Grant (4), M.K. Moore (4), Raniya Jackson (2), Nadia Anderson (2) and Ashanti Conway (2).
Laurens shot .378 (14-37) from the floor to B-HP’s .340 (16-47). The Raiders hit six 3-pointers, three by Fortson, and that made up for taking 10 fewer shots than the Bears. Laurens committed 37 turnovers, 14 of them in the frantic final quarter, but the Raiders had the rebounding edge, 37-30.
