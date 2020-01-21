CHAPIN – The Laurens High wrestlers went up against tough competition on Saturday in the Chapin Military Duals.
The Raiders lost five of six matches, salvaging a victory over Hammond Academy.
Lugoff-Elgin 63, Laurens 15
106: Shane Richburg (LUEL) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 1:17) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over Drew Langmo (LUEL) (Fall 0:48) 120: Jacob Vincent (LUEL) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:23) 126: Jacob Paulson (LUEL) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (Fall 0:34) 132: Brice Carron (LUEL) over Cody Emert (LD5H) (Inj. [time]) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Nick Baskin (LUEL) (Fall 1:14) 145: Chanden Whitener (LUEL) over Myles Reppart (LD5H) (Fall 4:44) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over John Flores (LUEL) (Dec 8-4) 160: Kaleb Bah (LUEL) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 1:08) 170: Gabe Tester (LUEL) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Brett Carder (LUEL) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 2:59) 195: Omarion Samuels (LUEL) over Zachary King (LD5H) (Fall 1:58) 220: Aaron Miller (LUEL) over Kole Lawson (LD5H) (SV-1 3-1) 285: Ethan Hix (LUEL) over Dontavius Daniels (LD5H) (Fall 5:19).
Gibbs (Tenn.) 41, Laurens 24
106: Marcus Smith (GIBB) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 1:14) 113: Porter Finstad (GIBB) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 3:42) 120: Josh Sullivan (GIBB) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Dec 14-7) 126: Owen DeLuca (GIBB) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (TF 15-0 0:00) 132: George Gillman (GIBB) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 1:07) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Christian Moore (GIBB) (Fall 0:31) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Colby Tate (GIBB) (Fall 5:01) 152: John Pittman (GIBB) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 1:09) 160: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Carson Reep (GIBB) (Dec 3-0) 170: Devin McMurry (GIBB) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) over Kirk Parsons (GIBB) (Dec 3-2) 195: Jack Pontoon (LD5H) over Landon Brooks (GIBB) (Dec 5-1) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Caden Caldwell (GIBB) (Dec 4-0) 285: Garrison Albino (GIBB) over Austin James (LD5H) (SV-1 3-1).
Wando 57, Laurens 24
106: Maddox Barron (WAND) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 1:28) 113: Tyler Polesvsky (WAND) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 1:56) 120: Ryan Radenbaugh (WAND) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 0:42) 126: Lucas Tatham (LD5H) over (WAND) (For.) 132: Nicholaus Kotiw (WAND) over Cody Emert (LD5H) (Fall 0:52) 138: Walker Rhue (WAND) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 2:26) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Bennett Schilb (WAND) (Fall 2:31) 152: Micah Dicarlo (WAND) over Robert Lawson (LD5H) (Fall 1:52) 160: Kole Barron (WAND) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 1:07) 170: John Weinacht (WAND) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Breshad Williams (LD5H) over Robert E Leasure (WAND) (Fall 0:54) 195: Zhane Chinn (WAND) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 4:26) 220: Justin Lucas (WAND) over Kole Lawson (LD5H) (Dec 6-3) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Michael Lee (WAND) (Fall 1:51).
Laurens 56.0 Hammond School 17
106: Nathan Lindley (LD5H) over (HAMM) (For.) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over (HAMM) (For.) 120: Seth Montjoy (LD5H) over (HAMM) (For.) 126: Lucas Tatham (LD5H) over (HAMM) (For.) 132: Leo Addeo (HAMM) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (TF 21-6 5:41) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Harper Meacham (HAMM) (Fall 2:18) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Ryan Aiton (HAMM) (Fall 0:48) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over (HAMM) (For.) 160: Aiden Palisin (HAMM) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 1:46) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Jameson Phillips (HAMM) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 1:18) 195: Zachary King (LD5H) over Gabe Holmes (HAMM) (TF 19-2 3:51) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Jake Lalumondier (HAMM) (Fall 0:59) 285: Dontavius Daniels (LD5H) over Henry Cole (HAMM) (Dec 7-5).
Beaufort 66, Laurens 15
106: Gary Bayne (BEAU) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 3:13) 113: Tayriq Legree (BEAU) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 1:05) 120: Jaidon Fu (BEAU) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 1:21) 126: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Peyton Bayne (BEAU) (TF 18-2 0:00) 132: Ryley King (BEAU) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 1:40) 138: Matthew Durrance (BEAU) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Fall 3:38) 145: Colton Phares (BEAU) over Myles Reppart (LD5H) (Fall 3:26) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Kaywan Johnson (BEAU) (MD 9-0) 160: James Dagin (BEAU) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:56) 170: Skyleigh Raisch (BEAU) over (LD5H) (For.) 182: Jeremiah Simmons (BEAU) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 1:27) 195: John Legree (BEAU) over Jack Pontoon (LD5H) (Fall 1:01) 220: Degin Lowery (BEAU) over Kole Lawson (LD5H) (Fall 1:01) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Terrence Wilson (BEAU) (Fall 0:58).
Stratford 48, Laurens 21
106: Nicholas White (STRA) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 1:37) 113: Cody Kling (STRA) over Stetson Dawson (LD5H) (Fall 1:59) 120: Leonard McNabb (STRA) over Seth Montjoy (LD5H) (Fall 3:01) 126: Lance Elrod (STRA) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 2:55) 132: Jose De La Cruz (STRA) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (Fall 2:00) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Mason Mattox (STRA) (Fall 2:29) 145: Preston Soriano (STRA) over Myles Reppart (LD5H) (Fall 2:00) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Raven Kirkland (STRA) (Dec 4-0) 160: Bobby Turner (STRA) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 2:40) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Breshad Williams (LD5H) over Andy Velez (STRA) (Dec 8-6) 195: Andrew Collins (STRA) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Landry Walker (STRA) (Dec 3-0) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Seth Taylor (STRA) (Fall 1:48).
