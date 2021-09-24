The Laurens Raiders scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the 27-17 win over the North Augusta Yellow Jackets on Friday night in North Augusta.
Laurens held a slim 13-10 lead going into the final frame. The Raiders took advantage of a Yellow Jacket fumble to get the ball at the NA 20-yard line with 11:29 to play. James Rawl threw to Jay Pulley who found Michael Mankaka on a halfback pass from 18 yards out to put Laurens on top 20-10.
Seventeen seconds later, Jaedon Goodwin picked off a North Augusta pass and returned it to the endzone for a pick-six touchdown. Just like that, the Raiders led 27-10 with 9:41 to play.
Laurens took advantage of five Yellow Jacket turnovers. North Augusta threw two interceptions, fumbled twice and had a punt blocked. Three of those turnovers led to Raider touchdowns.
The Raiders jumped on top early with two touchdowns in the first half. Gemire Darden scored on a 9-yard run and Rawl connected with Jayden McGowan on a 27-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Iowa commit Drew Stevens kicked a 25-yard field goal to put the Yellow Jackets on the board at 13-3 to start the second half. North Augusta followed that up with a touchdown pass to narrow the margin to 13-10 with 3:09 to play in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets added a final score midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Austin Harrell scored on an 8-yard run to end the scoring at 27-17.
Laurens racked up 315 yard of total offense and held the Yellow Jackets to just 219 yards. The Raiders also held possession of the ball for over 28 minutes in the contest.
Laurens improves to 2-3 overall and will begin region play at home next week against Greenwood for homecoming. North Augusta falls to 2-4 overall.
