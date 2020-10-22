Coming off victories over Eastside and Aiken, the next task for the Laurens Raiders will be the Greer Yellow Jackets.
Greer is a team that likes to pass the ball which will keep the Raiders defensive backs on their toes. Laurens must establish their running game as the Yellow Jackets secondary is the defensive staple.
Greer is 3-2 on the season which includes a loss to Greenville and a win against Greenwood. The Raiders are 2-2 after back-to-back wins.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30pm at Greer High School.
Coming off an off week, the Red Devils will get back on the field Friday night at home against Woodruff for Homecoming.
Woodruff is 2-1 on the season. The Wolverines are led by running back Shamare Dendy. Dendy is not unfamiliar to the Red Devils as he used to play at Laurens.
With Dendy being the “complete back” for the Wolverines, the Red Devils will throw a trio of backs which includes Shykorie Gary, Shy Kinard and Kimon Quarles, at the Wolverines defense.
When the Laurens Academy Crusaders travel to Wardlaw Academy Friday night, they will be playing for a home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs.
Coming after a shutout of WW King last week, the offense will be leaning on two-time player of the week, Thomas Lowry.
Lowry has passed for an average of 184.8 yards a game, with 25 touchdowns. 71.2 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdown and only 1 interception this season.
Their next win will mean this season is the best they have had since 2010. The 2010 team went 11-1.
