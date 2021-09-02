The Laurens Raiders and Laurens Academy Crusaders will play home football games on Friday night, while the Clinton Red Devils will be off after COVID-19 postponed their game with Newberry.
Union County vs. Laurens District High School
@ K.C. Hanna Stadium
7:30pm kickoff
Laurens: 0-2 with losses to Clinton and T.L. Hanna
Union County: 0-0, will play their first game after COVID-19 postponements against Chester and Gaffney.
Laurens: Region 2-4A
Union County: Region 3-3A
Laurens Academy vs. Palmetto Christian
@ Todd Kirk Field
7:30pm kickoff
Laurens Academy: 0-2
Palmetto Christian: 0-0
