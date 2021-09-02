ldhs fb vs chs 21

PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURENS 55 ATHLETICS

The Laurens Raiders and Laurens Academy Crusaders will play home football games on Friday night, while the Clinton Red Devils will be off after COVID-19 postponed their game with Newberry.

Union County vs. Laurens District High School

@ K.C. Hanna Stadium

7:30pm kickoff

Laurens: 0-2 with losses to Clinton and T.L. Hanna

Union County: 0-0, will play their first game after COVID-19 postponements against Chester and Gaffney.

Laurens: Region 2-4A

Union County: Region 3-3A

Laurens Academy vs. Palmetto Christian

@ Todd Kirk Field

7:30pm kickoff

Laurens Academy: 0-2

Palmetto Christian: 0-0