After missing the last two games due to COVID-19, the Laurens Raiders exploded for 48 first-half points on their way to a 69-10 win over the Eastside Eagles on Friday night at Eastside High School.
The Raiders last played on Sept. 24, a 27-17 win over North Augusta.
Raider quarterback James Rawl threw for five touchdowns, four in the first half. Rawl connected with Michael Mankaka twice for touchdowns in the first half, one for 44 yards and one for 13 yards. Rawl also added a scoring toss to Jay Pulley for 39 yards and two touchdowns passes to Cayson Elledge.
It was a complete game for the Raiders with touchdowns coming from offense, defense and special teams. Jayden McGowan scored the first Raider touchdown on a 68-yard punt return. Isaiah Pearson picked up an Eagles fumble and rumbled in for a touchdown.
“They played well in all aspects of the game,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith.
The Raiders offense accounted for eight touchdowns. Tye Roberson scored from 1-yard out and Zy Todd added two touchdowns on runs of 51 yards and 25 yards.
Laurens racked up 425 yards of total offense, while holding the Eagles to just 167 yards. Eastside scored on a 44-yard field goal and a touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Laurens improves to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in region play. The Raiders have two games remaining on their 2021 regular season schedule. They play at White Knoll next week and host Greer in two weeks for Senior Night and Homecoming.
