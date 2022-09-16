Four weeks of frustration came pouring out of the Laurens Raiders on Friday night in a 44-14 rout of the Union County Yellow Jackets at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
Laurens entered their fifth game with no wins and four losses. On top of that, the Raiders lost their starting quarterback, James Rawl, for the season with a torn ACL, suffered last week in a loss to Chapman.
The Raiders defense set the pace early and never let Union County get on track offensively. Three Union County turnovers led to three touchdowns for the Raiders in the first half. Laurens also blocked a punt in the first half, setting up another score.
“Defense played great early and it kind of snowballed from there,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith.
On the first drive of the game, Jordan Roberts intercepted a Union County pass and scampered 20 yards for a pick-six to give the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead.
The Raiders defense followed that up with an interception by Jaedon Goodwin on the ensuing Union County drive. A five-play drive that chopped up 81 yards ended when quarterback Nick Fowler connected with Jackson Martin on a 34-yard touchdown pass to increase the Raiders lead to 14-0.
Fowler managed the Raiders offense throughout the game. The junior signal caller finished 8 for 12 for 113 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for one score.
“Nick did a great job tonight,” said Smith. “He gave us a chance to win.”
With time running out in the first quarter, Laurens blocked a UC punt to set them up at the Yellow Jackets 17-yard line. Three plays later, Roberto Luna was true on a 34-yard field goal.
Another UC turnover in the second quarter gave the ball back to the Raiders inside Yellow Jacket territory. Gemire Darden made UC pay with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 24-0 lead at halftime.
Laurens added two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a commanding 38-0 lead. Darden scored on a 16-yard run and Fowler scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
In the final frame, Roberts added his second touchdown of the night and his third in the last two games. This time was a run from 27 yards out to end the Raiders scoring.
Union County managed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. An 8-yard touchdown pass and a 10-yard scoring toss, both to MJ Porter, accounted for Union County’s 14 points.
Laurens improves to 1-4 and will host T.L. Hanna next Friday night at 7:30pm.
