The Laurens Raiders got their first win of the season Friday night with a 48-35 victory over Clinton.
The game was far from pretty, there were a lot of turnovers, mainly by the Red Devils, and the number of fouls piled up quarter, after quarter.
For the Red Devils, it was their first game of the season. For the Raiders, they were looking to bounce back from a winless start.
The Red Devils scored the first three points before the Raiders took complete control of the game.
The Raiders took an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, extending their lead to 29-15 by halftime.
K.D. Mosley led the way with 13 points for the Raiders. Josh Cureton added 10 points including two crowd-pleasing dunks.
Kimon Quarles lead the Red Devils with 8 points.
The Red Devils did not go down without a fight, outscoring the Raiders 20-19 in the second half. But, just when they were in striking distance, the Raiders found themselves pulling away, leading them to the 48-35 win.
