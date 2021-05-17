The Laurens Raiders racked up 12 runs on eight hits to take a 12-4 win over the Lugoff-Elgin Demons in the second round of the 4A baseball playoffs on Monday night at Ed Prescott Field.
The Raiders will host the Upper State District 1 finals on Friday night. Laurens will face the winner of Easley-Lugoff-Elgin elimination game on Wednesday night. The winner of the elimination game will have to beat the Raiders twice to advance.
Laurens used a 7-run third inning to take command of the game, after facing an early 2-0 deficit. LE jumped on top in their half of the first inning after a leadoff double and a 2-run homerun.
The Raiders sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. Parker Wasson singled to start the inning. Jack Yarbrough walked and Thomas Willis reached on an error. Mason Hamby walked to score Wasson and Zac Rice walked to score Yarbrough.
Zach Faulkner scored Willis with a sacrifice fly and Jackson Martin singled to score Hamby. After an Austin McNuer and Wasson walk, Jaedon Goodwin scored. Sulli Pinson singled to score Martin and McNuer. Laurens led 7-2.
Laurens tacked on two runs in the fourth. McNuer singled to scored Hamby and Goodwin to give the Raiders a 9-2 lead.
LE scored two runs in the sixth to narrow the margin to 9-4 but the Raiders answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Martin blasted a solo homerun and Pinson added a 2-run homerun to end the scoring at 12-4.
Martin, Willis and Pinson led the Raiders with two hits each. Wasson and McNuer added hits.
Zach Faulkner started on the mound for Laurens. He was relieved by Martin and Parker Clarke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.