In the third evening of Region 1-5A play – and first since the year turned – both the Laurens boys and girls etched their first notches Tuesday in the victory side of their region ledgers.
Easley, wearing a lighter shade of green, was the opposition. The Raider boys prevailed in a nail-biter from start to finish, 51-49, and the girls pulled away in the fourth quarter to win, 44-33.
The boys had to rely on defense because their shooting went awry for the first three quarters. With both teams slowing the pace, Laurens (5-8, 1-2 region) hit 5-of-8 (.625) in the final period but only 16-of-56 (.286) in the game. Fortunately, the Raiders took 21 more shots than the Green Wave, and after a scoreless first quarter, Dee Foster came alive to score 17 points the rest of the way. Furthermore, Chase Jackson was their only player who seemed to be “feeling it” from the field. He hit four 3-pointers and his only free throw to score 13. His 4-point play – fouled in the act of shooting a trey that he canned – with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter was the game’s signature moment.
“We did not shoot the ball well at all,” LDHS head coach Joshua Chavis said. “Our defense, though, was pretty good. It’s what won us the game.”
Trailing 51-49, Easley (4-9, 0-3) couldn’t get a shot off in the final 8.3 seconds and turned it over at the 4.4-second mark.
Leonard Williams scored 10 for the Raiders, followed by Dravious Copeland (4), Preston Mahon (3) and Nigil Owens (2).
Only Malaki Calhoun, with 10 points, scored in double figures for the Green Wave, who had four different players score five.
“You’ve got to penetrate the defense, especially a zone defense. Get the defense to collapse inside, and then you have open shots out on the perimeter. You’ve really got to be patient,” said Chavis.
Foster surged, Chavis said, “because he stopped settling for threes. He can play inside or outside. His outside shots weren’t falling, so he went inside and went up strong.”
Easley hit 17 of its 35 field goal attempts (.486) and 10-of-17 free throws while Laurens was knocking down 8-of-22.
The Laurens girls, glory be, are on a win streak, and the victory over Easley (3-10, 0-3) was similar in many respects to the one over Belton-Honea Path last week. In both games, the Raiders labored in the third quarter and withstood an opposition charge.
Shooting was atrocious. From the field, Laurens (3-7, 1-2) hit 15-of-49 (.254) and Easley 12-of-46 (.261). The LDHS free-throw shooting was no step to the line, either: 11-of-24 (.458).
M.K. Moore led Laurens with 15 points, 12 of them in the first half. The rest of the scoring came from Qua Fortson (7), Lamoria Allen (6), CaDayzhia Grant (5), Aija Davis (4), Nadia Anderson (4), Ashanti Conway (2) and Mackenzie Ward (1).
Skylar Swindol led the Green Wave with 11 points, and Kaitlyn Fuller added nine.
Easley outrebounded the Raiders by a wide margin, 49-38, but LDHS pressure brought results in the form of 22 Easley turnovers.
In the third quarter, Easley whittled the Raiders’ lead from 13 to three.
“I told them stay patient, stay calm,” head coach Yoneko Allen said. “We were still winning, and that was what mattered. Basketball is a game of runs, and nobody just lays down. Stay the course; get the win. It was a really nice region win.”
