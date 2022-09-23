The Laurens Raiders tallied a paltry 89 yards of total offense in a 38-7 loss to the T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
On the flipside, the Yellow Jackets racked up 413 yards of offense and forced the Raiders into three turnovers that accounted for two touchdowns for T.L. Hanna.
Laurens ran 41 plays for an average of 2.2 yards per play. Hanna ran 54 plays for an average of 7.7 yards per play.
Raider quarterback Nick Fowler was 8 for 14 for 33 yards. Jay Pulley rushed for 29 yards on 12 carries and Gemire Darden ran for 27 yards on five carries.
The lone bright spot for the Raiders was a scoop and score by senior Jordan Roberts. Hanna fumbled the ball and Roberts picked it up and dashed 15 yards for the score with 9:22 to play in the first half.
That’s two defensive scores in two weeks for Roberts. Last week, Roberts had a pick-six against Union County in the first quarter.
A Yellow Jacket field goal gave them a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. A Raider fumble gave Hanna a short field and Joshua Donald scored on the next play to increase the lead to 10-0.
Roberts’ touchdown made it 10-7 but then it was all Yellow Jackets for the remainder of the game. Hanna tallied two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets added two touchdowns and a field goal in the final two frames.
Laurens falls to 1-5 overall and will open region play on Friday night at Greer. T.L. Hanna improves to 5-1.
