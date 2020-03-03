GREENVILLE – The season-opening game between Laurens and J.L. Mann featured balanced scoring on Monday.
The Patriots scored eight goals in each half, and the Raiders scored one apiece in Mann’s 16-2 victory.
Jesus Esparza Carrizales had a goal and an assist. Bryan Diaz scored the other goal. Douglas Velasquez was credited with six saves, Ricardo Hernandez-Martin three and Diaz two.
Mann registered an 8-0 shutout in the girls’ contest between the Region 1-5A schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.