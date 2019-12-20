GREENVILLE – Thursday’s trip to J.L. Mann wasn’t bountiful for the Laurens Raiders, who fell to the Patriots, 61-42, in boys’ basketball, and, 56-35, in girls’.
The LDHS girls started slowly against Mann, which led, 33-12, at halftime.
Qua Fortson led Laurens (1-5, 0-2 Region 1-5A) with 13 points. Also scoring were Ashanti Conway and M.K. Moore, each with six points; CaDayzhia Grant with four, Raniya Jackson with three, Nadia Anderson with two and Macayle Revis with one.
Each team scored 23 points in the second half.
An ice-cold second quarter doomed LDHS (3-6, 0-2) in the boys’ game. Mann outcored the Raiders, 20-5.
Leonard Williams led Laurens with 13 points. Dee Foster added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.