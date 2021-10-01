chs fb vs ldhs 21

PHOTO COURTESY OF LAURENS 55 ATHLETICS

After a week off, Laurens Academy (0-5) will be traveling to Richard Winn Academy (4-0) on Friday night.

When the two teams faced off last season, Richard Winn won 54-32.

Both Laurens Academy and Richard Winn Academy were eliminated from the playoffs by Holly Hill Academy.

The homecoming game for Laurens versus Greenwood has been canceled due to COVID. 

A plan to reschedule has not been determined. Homecoming will be postponed until Friday, October 29. Senior Night will also take place October 29. Tickets already purchased online will be refunded - no action is required to initiate the refund. 

The Clinton Red Devils enter their Friday night matchup with Union County undefeated on the season. The Red Devils (5-0) will be hosting the Yellow Jackets (0-3).

The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first win of the season. For the Red Devils, a victory over would snap a 3-game losing streak versus the Yellow Jackets.

All three games are set for a 7:30 kick-off.