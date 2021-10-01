After a week off, Laurens Academy (0-5) will be traveling to Richard Winn Academy (4-0) on Friday night.
When the two teams faced off last season, Richard Winn won 54-32.
Both Laurens Academy and Richard Winn Academy were eliminated from the playoffs by Holly Hill Academy.
The homecoming game for Laurens versus Greenwood has been canceled due to COVID.
A plan to reschedule has not been determined. Homecoming will be postponed until Friday, October 29. Senior Night will also take place October 29. Tickets already purchased online will be refunded - no action is required to initiate the refund.
The Clinton Red Devils enter their Friday night matchup with Union County undefeated on the season. The Red Devils (5-0) will be hosting the Yellow Jackets (0-3).
The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first win of the season. For the Red Devils, a victory over would snap a 3-game losing streak versus the Yellow Jackets.
All three games are set for a 7:30 kick-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.