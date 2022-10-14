The Laurens Raiders jumped out to a 29-point lead and held on for a 45-35 win over the Wade Hampton Generals on Friday night in Greenville.
Laurens led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime. Wade Hampton cut that lead to 38-35 with 3:56 to play before the Raiders put the game away on a Nick Fowler touchdown run with 53.2 seconds remaining.
Both teams combined for 783 yards of total offense. Wade Hampton racked up 441 yards on 79 plays, while the Raiders tallied 342 yards of offense on 42 plays.
Fowler was 8 for 12 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Jay Pulley had four catches for 107 yards and Cayson Elledge added three catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. With those 89 yards, Elledge surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards during his career at LDHS.
Roberto Luna was a perfect 6 for 6 on PATs pushing his mark to 26 for 26 for the season. He also kicked a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
“We came out ahead and we have to be proud of that,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith. “They have a strong offense, so we knew we would have to score some points against them.”
Laurens scored three touchdowns and totaled 191 yards in the opening quarter. Fowler connected with Elledge on the first play of the game on a 60-yard touchdown pass. Wade Hampton answered on their next drive but missed the PAT to make it 7-6.
Jordan Roberts scored on a 4-yard run and Gemire Darden scored on an 8-yard run for the Raiders in the first stanza.
To start the second quarter, Fowler hit Elledge again, this time from 19 yards out, for the score. Roberts followed that up with another touchdown run to give the Raiders a commanding 35-6 lead with 5:33 to play in the first half.
Wade Hampton scored two touchdowns, aided by a Raiders turnover, in the final 44.5 seconds in the first half to narrow the margin to 35-21.
The Generals scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter to make it 35-28 with 1:07 to play.
Luna’s 32-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 38-28 lead before Nigel Bruster scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to pull the Generals to within three points at 38-35.
After the Raiders recovered the onside kick, Fowler’s late TD sealed the Raiders second region win of 2022.
Laurens improves to 3-6 overall and 2-1 in Region-AAAA. The Raiders will host Eastside on Friday night for Senior Night.
