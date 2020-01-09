Laurens hosted the wrestling teams of Easley, Woodmont and Greenwood on Thursday night in a gymnasium crowded with athletes, coaches, parents, fans and … mats.
The Raiders won both their matches, defeating Easley, 42-36, and Woodmont, 45-33.
Laurens 42, Easley 36 -- 182: Will Brooks (EASL) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Josh Hill (EASL) over (LD5H) (For.) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Colby Gass (EASL) (Dec 12-7) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Shy-lo Carr (EASL) (Dec 3-2) 106: Colby Bridges (LD5H) over CJ Stewart (EASL) (Fall 0:00) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over (EASL) (For.) 120: Caleb Holcombe (EASL) over Pedro Juan (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: Grant Dean (EASL) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 132: Cody Emert (LD5H) over Elijah Smith (EASL) (Fall 0:00) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Noah Pierce (EASL) (Fall 0:00) 145: Brian Williams (EASL) over Myles Reppart (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Tyler Lane (EASL) (Fall 0:00) 160: Skyler Dahlquist (EASL) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: Zachery Neal (LD5H) over Nathan Merchant (EASL) (Fall 0:00)
Laurens 45, Woodmont 33 -- 170: Zachery Neal (LD5H) over Noah Sims (WOOD) (Fall 0:00) 182: Noah Sims (WOOD) over Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 195: Shon Merritt (WOOD) over (LD5H) (For.) 220: Joseph Fernicola (WOOD) over Kole Lawson (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Luke Munsick (WOOD) (Fall 0:00) 106: Colby Bridges (LD5H) over Mason Myers (WOOD) (Fall 0:00) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over Alton Finley (WOOD) (Fall 0:00) 120: Pedro Juan (LD5H) over Ryan Coley (WOOD) (Fall 0:00) 126: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Nondi Mayer (WOOD) (Dec 9-7) 132: Joseph Strange (WOOD) over Cody Emert (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 138: Hunter Allison (WOOD) over Joshua Shubert (LD5H) (Dec 8-7) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over (WOOD) (For.) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over (WOOD) (For.) 160: Charles Rogers (WOOD) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00)
