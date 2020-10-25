The Laurens Raiders varsity football team has added a home game with Gilbert High School on Friday, Oct. 30.
The game will serve as Homecoming and Senior Night. The American Legion will also be collecting toys for Christmas for Kids before the game.
Tickets to the game go on sale at 8am on Monday morning at www.laurens55athletics.com.
Laurens was scheduled to play Clinton on Oct. 30 but the Red Devils had to postpone the game to add Union County back to their schedule. Clinton was slated to play Union County on Sept. 25 but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at UCHS. Clinton will now play at Union County on Oct. 30.
Currently, the Gilbert game is the last game on the Raiders schedule for 2020. Laurens was scheduled to play Hillcrest next week but that game has been canceled.
According to LDHS athletic director Tommy Spires, Laurens will try to find an opponent to play on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. Nov. 6 is the last regular season date for 2020 and the following week, Laurens will be allowed to schedule another game since they failed to make the 4A playoffs. If Clinton does not make the 3A playoffs, look for the Raiders and Red Devils to play on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.