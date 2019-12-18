SPARTANBURG – Laurens District High School’s Duane Martin, who will play linebacker and wear No. 51 for South Carolina in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday, made his commitment official on Wednesday by signing with the University of Louisville.
The 83rd Shrine Bowl will be played at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. It can be accessed on live streaming via ESPN3.
Wednesday was Early Signing Day in the NCAA, and many Shrine Bowl players, most of whom, like Martin, had already committed, chose to do so while practicing for their respective teams in the annual football games matching the elite players of the two Carolinas.
The Shrine Bowl game chairman, Ronnie Blount, said, “Unfortunately, due to insurance obligations and the scheduling conflicts, the Shrine Bowl [was] unable to release players to return to their home schools for signing day.”
Martin, listed at 6-2, 244, on the Shrine Bowl roster, originally committed to play at East Carolina but switched to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Louisville in June. He was a standout for the Region 1-5A champion Raiders at both running back and linebacker. The Cardinals reportedly plan to use him at tight end.
At LDHS, Martin rushed for 712 yards and 14 touchdowns, while making 67 tackles on defense.
