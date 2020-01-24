GREENWOOD – Robert Lawson decided Laurens’ wrestling match against T.L. Hanna with a decision in the 152-pound class that was the difference in the Raiders’ 39-36 victory. Laurens also defeated Westside, 45-30, in the set of dual matches at Greenwood High School on Thursday.
Laurens (15-11, 6-0 Region 1-5A) will visit Greenwood again on Jan. 30 to settle the region championship.
“The team is a group that is better collectively as a unit than they are as individuals,” LDHS head coach Rob Sheffield said. “It’s a true representation of the saying ‘the sum is greater than the parts.’ Their perseverance and performance under pressure is exciting and a pleasure to watch.”
Laurens 39, T.L. Hanna 36
160: Tyler Scanlon (TLH) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 170: James McGuire (TLH) over Zachery Neal (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 182: Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) over Gabriel Waldrop (TLH) (Fall 0:00) 195: Damien Wood (TLH) over Breshad Williams (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over (TLH) (For.) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Jay Freeman (TLH) (Dec 3-1) 106: Ethan Smith-Cooke (TLH) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over Aiden Langford (TLH) (Fall 0:00) 120: Nathan Fendley (TLH) over Pedro Juan (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 126: William Humphrey (TLH) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 132: Brian Sheffield (LD5H) over Jalan Vandiver (TLH) (Dec 13-9) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Jackson Bolt (TLH) (Fall 0:00) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Shuler Elkins (TLH) (Fall 0:00) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Trajan Carroll (TLH) (Dec 7-4).
Laurens 45, Westside 30
170: Zachery Neal (LD5H) over Klayt Curtis (WEST) (Dec 10-4) 182: Christopher Hostetler (LD5H) over Will Zuber (WEST) (Fall 0:00) 195: Gabe Liddell (WEST) over Zachary King (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 220: Kole Lawson (LD5H) over Khalid Young (WEST) (Dec 8-2) 285: Austin James (LD5H) over Will Fant (WEST) (Fall 0:00) 106: Hagen Moon (WEST) over Nathan Lindley (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 113: Stetson Dawson (LD5H) over Willie Ceus (WEST) (Fall 0:00) 120: Pedro Juan (LD5H) over (WEST) (For.) 126: Jalon Winfield (WEST) over Brian Sheffield (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 132: Braylon Fuller (WEST) over Lucas Tatham (LD5H) (Fall 0:00) 138: Joshua Shubert (LD5H) over Tyree Estrich (WEST) (Fall 0:00) 145: Myles Reppart (LD5H) over Byron Shirley (WEST) (Fall 0:00) 152: Robert Lawson (LD5H) over Carlnel Williams (WEST) (Dec 5-2) 160: Austin Carroll (WEST) over Landon Ford (LD5H) (Fall 0:00).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.