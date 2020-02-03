PIEDMONT – Laurens District High School’s wrestling program, which is seeded first in Region 1-5A for Saturday’s home playoff opener, competed in the region’s individual tournament at Woodmont High School and finished fifth.
The individual tournament does not reflect the top-to-bottom strength of a team, as a dual meet does.
J.L. Mann finished first thanks to two first-place finishes, three seconds, two thirds and two fourth.
Laurens did not win a weight class but had two seconds, three thirds and three fourths.
The order of finishes in the tournament were Mann, T.L. Hanna, Greenwood, Woodmont, Laurens, Easley, Wade Hampton and Westside.
113: Stetson Dawson - 4th
Champ. Round 1 - Stetson Dawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Willie Ceus (Westside) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Jack Doran (J L Mann) over Stetson Dawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Stetson Dawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Aiden Langford (T L Hanna) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Forest Baker (Wade Hampton) over Stetson Dawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
120: Pedro Juan - 4th
Champ. Round 1 - Pedro Juan (Laurens District 55 HS) over Lee Duncan (Greenwood) (MD 9-0)
Semifinals - Caleb Holcombe (Easley) over Pedro Juan (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Pedro Juan (Laurens District 55 HS) over Jorja Clark (Wade Hampton) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Brian Caicedo (J L Mann) over Pedro Juan (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
126: Lucas Tatham - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Joseph Strange (Woodmont) over Lucas Tatham (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - David Laughlin (Greenwood) over Lucas Tatham (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
132: Cody Emert - 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Cody Emert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Kendall Sellers (T L Hanna) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Patrick J`Anjou (J L Mann) over Cody Emert (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Cody Emert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Braylon Fuller (Westside) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Cody Emert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Kendall Sellers (T L Hanna) (Fall 0:00)
138: Joshua Shubert - 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Tyree Estrich (Westside) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Saadiq Murry (J L Mann) over Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Roger Rocha (Wade Hampton) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Joshua Shubert (Laurens District 55 HS) over Shuler Elkins (T L Hanna) (Fall 0:00)
152: Robert Lawson - 2nd
Champ. Round 1 - Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Chevy Donohue (T L Hanna) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Jacob Busche (Wade Hampton) (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match - Charles Rogers (Woodmont) over Robert Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
170: Breshad Williams - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Diego Ortiz (Westside) over Breshad Williams (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - James McGuire (T L Hanna) over Breshad Williams (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
182: Christopher Hostetler - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Kevin Meeks (J L Mann) over Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Kason Spier (Woodmont) over Christopher Hostetler (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
195: Zachary King - 4th
Champ. Round 1 - Shon Merritt (Woodmont) over Zachary King (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Zachary King (Laurens District 55 HS) over Johhny Hohnsbehn-Webb (Wade Hampton) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Shon Merritt (Woodmont) over Zachary King (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
220: Kole Lawson - 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Khalid Young (Westside) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Joseph Fernicola (Woodmont) over Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over James Border (Greenwood) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Kole Lawson (Laurens District 55 HS) over Khalid Young (Westside) (Dec 1-0)
285: Austin James - 2nd
Semifinals - Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) over Jaheim Scott (Wade Hampton) (Dec 5-2)
1st Place Match - Shy-lo Carr (Easley) over Austin James (Laurens District 55 HS) (Dec 5-1)
