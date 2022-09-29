Senior kicker Roberto Luna blasted a 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in the game to give the Laurens Raiders a 20-17 win over the Greer Yellow Jackets at Dooley Field in Greer on Thursday night.
This game was a tale of two halves. Greer controlled the game in the first half. Ladainnian Martin scored on a 33-yard run and Kaleb Crawford kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-0 lead at halftime. Martin rushed for 205 yards on 33 carries.
The lone Raider highlight in the first half was a Travija Austin interception in the endzone to thwart a Greer scoring threat with 27 seconds left in the half.
Laurens came out to start the second half and made a statement with a 9-play drive that ended with a Roberts 13-yard touchdown run. Greer held on to a 10-7 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter.
After Martin scored on a 27-yard run to give Greer a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter, Laurens scored 13 unanswered points in the final 7:16 to seal the come-from-behind victory.
The Raiders defense set the tone for the comeback in the second half. A sack led to a Yellow Jacket fumble that the Raiders recovered at the Greer 40. The ensuing Laurens drive stalled and Luna connected on a 27-yard field goal to narrow the margin to 17-10.
Another Raider sack on third down, forced a Greer punt and set the Raiders up near midfield. Nick Fowler hit a wide-open Cayson Elledge on a touchdown pass to tie the game at 17-17 with 3:07 to play.
The Raiders defense forced a Greer punt and gave them the ball at their 47-yard line with 51 seconds to play. On the first play of the drive, Fowler connected with Jaedon Goodwin on a 42-yard pass down to the Greer 11-yard line. A Gemire Darden run and a Jordan Roberts run set Luna up for the game-winning kick.
“They didn’t quit all night long,” said Laurens head coach Daryl Smith. “That was a team effort all night.”
Laurens improves to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in Region 2-AAAA. The Raiders will host Riverside for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 7. Greer falls to 1-6 and 0-1 in Region 2-AAAA.
