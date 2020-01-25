Westside overran the Laurens District High gym Friday night, with the Rams beating the Laurens girls, 79-31, and the boys, 73-56.
The Rams lead Region 1-5A’s girls’ standings and are undefeated in league play.
Laurens (4-11, 2-6 region) got nine points apiece from CaDayzhia Grant and Raniya Jackson. Qua Fortson added seven. The rest of the Raider scorers were M.K. Moore (4), Nadia Anderson (1) and Navia Blanding (1).
J.L. Mann visits on Tuesday night.
The Raiders began the latter half of their region schedule, which began at Westside with a pair similar games. On December 17, in Anderson, Westside won the girls’ game, 72-36, and the boys’, 59-41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.