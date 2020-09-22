Ldhs raider football

Photo courtesy of Laurens 55 Athletics

The first SC Prep Media Poll of the season was released on Tuesday and the Laurens Raiders checked in at No. 10 in AAAA. 

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. (tie) Sumter

Spring Valley

8. Goose Creek

9. T.L. Hanna

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach

2. South Pointe

3. Hartsville

4. Greenville

5. AC Flora

6. Greenwood

7. Wilson

8. Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Laurens

Receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, W. Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Wren

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton-Honea Path

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Union County

10. (tie) Strom Thurmond and Oceanside

Receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. (tie) Barnwell

Gray Collegiate

4. Newberry

5. Saluda

6. Timberland

7. Cheraw

8. Chesnee

9. Central

10. Andrews

Receiving votes Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland

Class 1A

1. Green Sea Floyds

2. Lamar

3. Ridge Spring Monetta

4. Southside Christian

5. Lake View

6. Wagener-Salley

7. C.E. Murray

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

9. Whale Branch

10. McCormick

Others receiving votes in Class A: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay