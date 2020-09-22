The first SC Prep Media Poll of the season was released on Tuesday and the Laurens Raiders checked in at No. 10 in AAAA.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. (tie) Sumter
8. Goose Creek
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville
4. Greenville
5. AC Flora
6. Greenwood
7. Wilson
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Laurens
Receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, W. Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Wren
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton-Honea Path
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Strom Thurmond and Oceanside
Receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. (tie) Barnwell
Gray Collegiate
4. Newberry
5. Saluda
6. Timberland
7. Cheraw
8. Chesnee
9. Central
10. Andrews
Receiving votes Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland
Class 1A
1. Green Sea Floyds
2. Lamar
3. Ridge Spring Monetta
4. Southside Christian
5. Lake View
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
9. Whale Branch
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes in Class A: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay
