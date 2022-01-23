Expectations for the Laurens Raiders are high coming into the 2022 baseball season. The Raiders are ranked No. 8 in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association preseason 4A rankings released this week.
Laurens is joined in the Top 10 preseason rankings by region foe Eastside, who comes in at No. 2.
After winning their region in 2021, the Raiders lost in the 4A Upper State Division I finals.
Tryouts for the 2022 squad begin on January 31.
Preseason SCBCA 4A Rankings
(January 21, 2022)
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. York
5. Hartsville
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Laurens
9. Catawba Ridge
T10. Easley/South Florence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.