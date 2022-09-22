T.L. Hanna (4-1) at Laurens (1-4)
7:30 PM
The Raiders were able to get their first win of the season last week against Union County. TL Hanna is coming to Laurens with only having lost to Westside.
T.L. Hanna beat the Raiders 23-17 in 2021 but in 2019 it was the Raiders who were victorious 33-23.
South Aiken (1-4) at Clinton (5-0)
7:30 PM
Clinton moved up a spot to No. 3 in the latest 3A poll after defeating Chapman 49-19 last week.
After winning their first game, the South Aiken Thoroughbreds have lost 4 straight games.
These two teams have not faced each other in the previous 10 years.
Jefferson Davis (3-2) at Laurens Academy (3-2)
7:30 PM
The Crusaders welcome the Raiders to town for their homecoming game Friday night. The teams enter the game with matching records with both teams looking for win number 4.
The Crusaders beat the Raiders 66-30 last season and 52-14 in 2020.
