As more high school football teams kick off Friday night, the Laurens Raiders will see a familiar face across the field, former head coach Chris Liner.
The Raiders will face the Greenwood High Eagles on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at J.W. Babb Stadium.
The Raiders are ranked No. 10 in this week’s Class 4A coaches’ poll. They finished last season 9-2 overall, 7-0 Region 1-5A. They lost to Byrnes in the second round of state playoffs.
Greenwood finished last season 6-5 overall, 4-3 Region 1-5A. They lost in the first round of playoffs to Dorman. They are ranked No. 6 in the 4A preseason poll.
The Raiders had a 21-7 victory over the Eagles in 2019. They will be featuring a spread offense this season, different from the offense Greenwood saw them run last season.
The Raiders defense is led by senior defensive linemen T.J. Garlington, Scoon Mosely, and John Brown up front and defensive backs Jayden McGowan, Nick Humphries, and Isaac Craig.
The Raiders will honor the late King Dixon and Charles Peterson with helmet decals this season.
The Clinton Red Devils will be taking on Emerald High School at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Devils were originally supposed to face Union County in their season opener, but after players for Union tested positive for COVID-19, the Red Devils had to find a new opponent.
Emerald was to originally face Broome High School, but the game was canceled because of Broome student testing positive for COVID-19.
Clinton finished 4-7 overall and 2-3 in AAA Region 3 play. This includes a 28-14 win over the Vikings. They lost to Camden 43-13 in the first round of the playoffs. It was the Red Devils' first playoff appearance in 3 years.
The Vikings finished 1-6 overall and 0-5 in league play. They did not make the playoffs in 2019.
The Vikings are led by first-year coach Tad DuBose. The Red Devils are led by second-year head coach Corey Fountain.
Coming off a 52-6 win over Cathedral Academy, the Laurens Academy Crusaders will travel to Lexington to face Northside Christian Academy, Friday at 7:00 p.m.
The Crusaders improved to 2-2 last week. Northside is 2-1, 1-0 this season.
Laurens Academy beat Northside 50-32 last season. Northside last defeated the Crusaders in 2017, 54-24.
Northside Christian is led by head coach Stacy Bell. Bell has been the head coach since 2017.
