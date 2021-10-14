The undefeated Clinton Red Devils will welcome the Chapman Panthers to town Friday night.
Chapman enters the game with a 4-2 overall, 2-0 conference record. They are riding a 3-game winning streak.
For the Red Devils, their undefeated season has seen them dominate their opponents easily. Their closest game was against rival Laurens, only winning by 2 (21-19).
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Wilder Stadium.
After having 2 games canceled due to COVID, the Laurens Raiders will travel to Taylors to face the Eastside Eagles.
The Raiders last played on September 24, a 27-17 win over North Augusta.
The Eagles enter this week’s contest with an 1-6 record. Their only victory came against Wade Hampton on September 3.
With a win, the Raiders can even their record at 3-3.
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at John Carlisle Stadium.
For the Laurens Academy Crusaders, weather pushed back their scheduled game Friday to Saturday, when they were able to win their first game of the season.
LA defeated Jefferson Davis Academy, 66-30. This week they will be looking to build on that victory.
The Crusaders (1-5) will travel to Batesburg to face King Academy (4-2).
The Crusaders and the Knights are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30pm.
