Laurens (1-5) at Greer (1-5)
Thursday 9/29 at 7:00 pm
The Raiders will travel to Greer Thursday night to take on the Yellow Jackets. The two teams have split the last two matchups. Last season the Raiders beat the Yellow Jackets, 49-35, while in 2020 the Yellow Jackets won 37-21.
Tickets can be bought at the gate for $8 or online at https://gofan.co/app/school/SC1287.
Clinton (6-0) at Union County (2-3)
Thursday 9/29 at 7:00 pm
The undefeated Red Devils will travel to Union Thursday night to take on the YellowJackets.
The Yellowjackets enter the matchup on a 2-game losing streak. The No. 3 ranked Red Devils are seeking their 7th straight win.
Their meeting last year saw the Red Devils win 56-21. When they met in 2020 the Yellow Jackets won 28-21.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $7.
