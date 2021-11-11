The Clinton Red Devils and the Laurens Raiders are headed into the second round of the 2021 high school football playoffs.
Clinton will face Lower Richland in Hopkins, just outside of Columbia. Both teams enter the game with a 10-1 record.
The Red Devils faced Palmetto last week, defeating them 72-14.
Lower Richland, whose mascot is the Diamond Hornets, faced Seneca last Friday night. They defeated them 27-21 to advance to the second round.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm. Click here to purchase tickets. Choose Visitors to complete purchase.
For the Raiders, they will be facing South Pointe in Rock Hill.
The Raiders enter the game with a 6-3 record while South Pointe has a 9-1 record.
Last week, Laurens defeated Easley 56-13, which is their 5th win in a row.
The Stallions of South Pointe defeated Richland Northeast, 42-14. Their only loss of the season came to Spring Valley on Sept. 24.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 in Rock Hill.
Tickets can be purchased at https://spstallions.com/event-tickets and are $10 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Only SCHSL passes will be accepted. Clear bag policy, metal detectors, and bag check will be in use. No umbrellas or outside food/drinks are allowed.
