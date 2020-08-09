LDHS

Last week, the South Carolina High School League pushed back start dates for high school athletics due to COVID-19.

Football is going to be one of the last two fall sports to begin their seasons. 

They will be able to begin full practices on Sept. 8. 

This leads to both Clinton and Laurens beginning their seven-game season on Sept. 25. The previous start date was Sept. 11. 

The rivalry game between Laurens and Clinton is now set for October 30 at Clinton. 

Laurens Updated Schedule:

Sept. 25 at Greenwood 

Oct. 2 GREENVILLE

Oct. 9 EASTSIDE

Oct. 16 AIKEN

Oct. 23 at Greer

Oct. 30 at Clinton

Nov. 6 HILLCREST

 

Clinton Updated Schedule:

Sept. 25 at Union Co.

Oct. 2 BROOME

Oct. 9 at Chapman

Oct. 16 EMERALD

Oct. 23 WOODRUFF

Oct. 30 LAURENS

Nov. 6 STROM THURMOND