Last week, the South Carolina High School League pushed back start dates for high school athletics due to COVID-19.
Football is going to be one of the last two fall sports to begin their seasons.
They will be able to begin full practices on Sept. 8.
This leads to both Clinton and Laurens beginning their seven-game season on Sept. 25. The previous start date was Sept. 11.
The rivalry game between Laurens and Clinton is now set for October 30 at Clinton.
Laurens Updated Schedule:
Sept. 25 at Greenwood
Oct. 2 GREENVILLE
Oct. 9 EASTSIDE
Oct. 16 AIKEN
Oct. 23 at Greer
Oct. 30 at Clinton
Nov. 6 HILLCREST
Clinton Updated Schedule:
Sept. 25 at Union Co.
Oct. 2 BROOME
Oct. 9 at Chapman
Oct. 16 EMERALD
Oct. 23 WOODRUFF
Oct. 30 LAURENS
Nov. 6 STROM THURMOND
