After COVID left the 2020 chapter blank, the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils can write the 2021 one on Friday.
Coming off a 48-24 victory over Pendleton, the Clinton Red Devils will travel to KC Hanna Stadium to face the Laurens Raiders.
The Raiders look to get their first win of the season after losing to TL Hanna 23-17 last week.
Seven of the last eight games have gone the Raiders way. Since the 2015 season, the Raiders have outscored the Red Devils 150-72. Clinton’s last win came in 2016, beating Laurens 34-29.
Raiders coach Darryl Smith is seeking his first victory in the crosstown rivalry as head coach. Smith was the defensive coordinator when the Raiders beat the Red Devils 28-0 in 2019. From 2005-2007, when Smith was the linebackers’ coach, he saw the Raiders lose to the Red Devils twice (’06 and ’07) and the Raiders winning 27-0 in 2005.
Clinton’s head coach Corey Fountain is searching for his first victory in the rivalry as well. His first experience in the rivalry came in 2019, losing 28-0 to the Raiders.
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm on Friday night at KC Hanna Stadium.
For the Laurens Academy Crusaders, their Friday night matchup is the first time they will see Holly Hill Academy since losing to them 50-36 in the SCISA 8-man playoffs last season.
Holly Hill went on the win the SCISA-8 State Championship with a 56-14 victory over Richard Winn to cap off an undefeated season.
The last four times the Crusaders and the Raiders faced each other; Holly Hill has dominated. The Raiders have outscored the Crusaders 166-76.
Laurens Academy is looking for their first win of 2021, coming off a loss to Faith Christian 48-6. This will be the first game of the season for Holly Hill.
The Crusaders and Raiders will be kicking off at 7:30 on Friday night.
