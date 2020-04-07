With schools shut down because of COVID-19, high school football has had to rework their typical spring schedule.
For Laurens’ Raiders head coach Daryl Smith, his team is using google classroom to communicate with each other. Some of his players are also involved in group chats and communicating by playing video games online with each other.
Players also have started doing virtual meetings and hope to do more once spring break is over. Coach Smith also believes that they can utilize google classroom in various ways once they are able to begin their season.
When it comes to spring practice, they are waiting to be told by the South Carolina High School League as to what they can and can't do. Since every team faced with the same issues, they do not believe this will set them back.
Smith said coaches are sending workout plans out each week for players to work on at home. These workouts change from week to week as they are trying to keep things fresh. Mental workout plans are also being sent out to help install a new offense and defense. The coaches have also become a go between if players are having trouble getting their schoolwork in.
“The main message we are emphasizing with our players is to stay positive and do what we call the big 4: have good hygiene, stay hydrated, keep moving, and get good sleep. We have told them our biggest concern is their health and well-being,” said Coach Smith.
Clinton’s football program is facing the same challenges as Laurens. For Coach Corey Fountain, he is waiting for the high school league to make the decision to completely cancel spring practice.
They are using Google meet, Hudl and phone conversations to keep in touch with their players. Their workouts are sent out using Google classroom and most do not require weights.
Coach Fountain said most of the workouts the players had started while school was still going on. He believes that they are going to be a little behind in training and preparation, but they know that everyone is going through this at the same time and are just going to make the best of it.
“This is a hard time for everyone, stay strong, love each other and make sound decisions that will keep you healthy and strong," said Fountain "Appreciate everything you have been blessed with and the people around you because it can disappear in the blink of an eye. Don't let this virus separate us as a community. Let this event help us to become stronger as a community in the end."
