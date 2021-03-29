Ldhs raider football

Photo courtesy of Laurens 55 Athletics

Laurens District High School has released their 2021 varsity and junior varsity football schedules. 

The varsity schedule features an open date before their region schedule begins with a game against Greenwood on Oct. 8. 

Varsity

Aug. 20, at Hanna (Anderson), 7:30

Aug. 27, CLINTON, 7:30

Sept. 3, UNION COUNTY, 7:30

Sept. 10, DANIEL, 7:30

Sept. 17, at River Bluff (Lexington), 7:30

Oct. 1, GREENWOOD 7:30

Oct. 8, at Greenville, 7:30

Oct. 15, at Eastside (Taylors), 7:30

Oct. 22, at White Knoll (Lexington), 7:30

Oct. 29, GREER, 7:30

Junior Varsity 

Aug. 26, at Clinton, 7

Sept. 2, at Union County, 6

Sept. 16, RIVER BLUFF, 6

Sept. 23, CLINTON, 6

Sept. 30, at Greenwood, 6

Oct. 7, GREENVILLE, 6

Oct. 14, EASTSIDE, 6

Oct. 21, WHITE KNOLL, 6

Oct. 28, at Greer, 6