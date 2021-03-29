Laurens District High School has released their 2021 varsity and junior varsity football schedules.
The varsity schedule features an open date before their region schedule begins with a game against Greenwood on Oct. 8.
Varsity
Aug. 20, at Hanna (Anderson), 7:30
Aug. 27, CLINTON, 7:30
Sept. 3, UNION COUNTY, 7:30
Sept. 10, DANIEL, 7:30
Sept. 17, at River Bluff (Lexington), 7:30
Oct. 1, GREENWOOD 7:30
Oct. 8, at Greenville, 7:30
Oct. 15, at Eastside (Taylors), 7:30
Oct. 22, at White Knoll (Lexington), 7:30
Oct. 29, GREER, 7:30
Junior Varsity
Aug. 26, at Clinton, 7
Sept. 2, at Union County, 6
Sept. 16, RIVER BLUFF, 6
Sept. 23, CLINTON, 6
Sept. 30, at Greenwood, 6
Oct. 7, GREENVILLE, 6
Oct. 14, EASTSIDE, 6
Oct. 21, WHITE KNOLL, 6
Oct. 28, at Greer, 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.