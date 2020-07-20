With the South Carolina High School League finalizing their adjustment to fall sports last week, Laurens District High School has released their revised football schedule.
SCHSL approved the plan to move the start of fall sports from July 31 to August 17. The first football game would be played four weeks later. This allows for the start to be pushed back a week at a time if conditions warrant. The last start date to complete the season on time would be Oct. 2.
The plan allows for a 7-game football season and up to four rounds of playoffs. Each team would be allowed two scrimmages and one jamboree.
Laurens had to eliminate 4 games from their schedule.
The Raiders will now open their 2020 schedule at Greenwood on September 11.
September 18 will be their first home game of the season against Greenville followed by another home game against Eastside on September 25.
October 2, Laurens will be hosting Aiken before traveling to Greer on October 9.
The rival game against Clinton is scheduled for October 16 at Clinton.
The Raiders' regular season will end at home on October 23 against Hillcrest.
TL Hanna, Union County, Daniel, River Bluff, and White Knoll were all teams that were originally on the schedule.
As of Monday, July 20, the school has not released a date to resume conditioning and practices for the football program.
Laurens Raiders 2020 Revised Football Schedule
Sept. 11 at Greenwood
Sept. 18 vs Greenville
Sept. 25 vs Eastside
Oct. 2 vs Aiken
Oct. 9 at Greer
Oct. 16 at Clinton
Oct. 23 vs Hillcrest
