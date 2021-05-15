The Laurens Raiders opened the 4A baseball playoffs with a 4-1 victory over Catawba Ridge on Saturday at Ed Prescott Field.
Laurens will travel to Lugoff-Elgin in the second round on Monday night. Lugoff-Elgin defeated Easley 4-1 on Saturday.
Jackson Edwards paced the Raiders on the mound. Edwards picked up the win, giving up two hits and striking out five.
Mason Hamby finished with three hits, followed by Sulli Pinson and Austin McNuer with two hits each.
Catawba Ridge scored their only run in the first inning. Two throwing miscues allowed a runner to score, giving CR a 1-0 lead.
Laurens got on the board in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. McNuer singled to start the inning and was bunted over to second by Parker Wasson. Pinson singled to left, moving McNuer to third. Jack Yarbrough reached on a bunt single, scoring McNuer.
Wasson walked to start the fourth. Pinson doubled to move Wasson to third. Thomas Willis singled to right field, scoring Wasson. Hamby reached on a bunt to score Pinson, followed by a single by Zac Rice to score Willis. Laurens led 4-1 after four innings.
Edwards and Rice shut down the Copperheads in the final three innings to secure the win.
