The Laurens Raiders tallied five rushing touchdowns on their way to a 44-28 win over the Union County Yellow Jackets at K.C. Hanna Stadium on Friday night.
Laurens improves to 1-2 on the season. Union County falls to 0-1.
Gemire Darden and Zy Todd rushed for two scores each. Tye Roberson added a 16-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
“We looked strong early and then it turned into a battle,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith.
After a 21-14 score at the end of the first quarter, it looked like the game may turn into a shootout. Darden scored on a 2-yard run but Union County answered with a 42-yard touchdown pass and a 31-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to make it 14-7 with 2:46 to play in the first quarter.
Todd scored on a 16-yard run to tie the game, but Union County came right back with a 41-yard touchdown pass to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-14 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.
Laurens turned the tables in the second quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 14-0. Darden scored from four yards out and James Rawl connected with Jay Pulley on a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Laurens a 28-21 lead at halftime.
The Raiders opened the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by Zy Todd to go up 34-21.
Union County tallied their final score on a 5-yard run by Evan Threadgill to narrow the margin to 34-28 with 40.7 to play in the third quarter.
Laurens put the game away in the final quarter with a 30-yard field goal from Roberto Luna and a Tye Roberson 16-yard run. Roberson finished with 174 yards rushing.
