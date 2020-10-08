On the Red Devils senior night, the Raiders stole the show.
Clinton was able to get out to an early lead in the first set. Laurens was able to battle back, taking the first set 26-24.
The second set started closer than the first. Laurens was able to pull away, being the first to 15. Clinton’s come back began, first getting the score to 21-16. They were able to tie the set at 24 apiece. Laurens used an ace of the last serve to take set 2, 26-24.
The Raiders started the third set by going on a 10-5 run. This led to Clinton calling their first timeout of the set. The Raiders still were the first to 15. The Red Devils soon began their comeback. The score made it to 22-21, before the Raiders call their first timeout.
After the timeout, Clinton was able to take a 23-22 lead before a missed serve had the game tied at 23. A hitting error by Laurens let the Red Devils take a 24-23 lead before winning the set 24-22.
The Raiders were able to bounce back in the fourth set, taking a 14-9 early lead before the Red Devils called a timeout.
A Red Devils service error led Laurens to a 20-14 lead before the Red Devils took their last time out.
Laurens continued to roll, winning the set 25-17 and the match, 3 sets to 1.
