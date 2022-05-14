The Laurens Raiders shut out the Dreher Blue Devils 4-0 in a AAAA Upper State elimination game on Saturday at Ed Prescott Field.
Josh Hughes picked up the win as the starting pitcher for the Raiders.
Laurens got their first run in the second inning. Coleman Coker and Jordan Roberts singled to start the inning. Coker later scored on an error.
The Raiders scored two runs in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Jaedon Goodwin was hit by a pitch and later scored on a Hunter Nabors’ single. Nabors scored on a double from Bennett Edwards.
Laurens added another run in the fifth. Thomas Willis reached on an error and later scored on a Jackson Martin double.
The Raiders will play at Eastside on Monday night in an elimination game. AC Flora defeated Eastside 6-5 on Saturday night.
Raiders win over Dreher (4-0) to advance in AAAA Upper State Championships!— Laurens Raider Baseball (@LDHS55Baseball) May 14, 2022
