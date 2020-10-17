The Laurens Raiders scored quick and often in the first quarter on their way to a dominating 34-6 win over the Aiken Green Hornets on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
The good news is that the Raiders improved to 2-2 overall but the bad news is that they were eliminated from the playoffs after a Greenwood victory on Friday night. Only the top two teams will make the playoffs this season, leaving Greenwood and Greenville as one and two in Region II-AAAA.
After just over 7 minutes into the first quarter, Laurens held a 21-0 lead. From that point, the Raiders would only look back to see Aiken in their rearview mirror.
Jayden McGowan scored from 2 yards out and 3 yards out in the opening quarter. McGowan was efficient with his carries, rushing four times for eight yards and two scores.
The third score in the first quarter was a James Rawl-to-Cayson Elledge 48-yard scoring toss. Rawl would later connect with Elledge in the third quarter for their second touchdown of the night, this time from 37 yards out.
Rawl was 9-20 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Elledge caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was good to see our guys come out and play a complete game tonight,” said Laurens head coach Daryl Smith. “It was excellent to see our offense come out and be productive quick and establish some drives and finish them. We were more consistent tonight. We’ve really emphasized starting fast and they did that tonight.”
The Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night. Laurens tallied 15 first downs on offense, while holding the Green Hornets to just four first downs. Laurens racked up 353 yards of total offense and held Aiken to a paltry 101 yards of offense.
Jeremiah Fuller led the Raiders rushing attack with 66 yards on 17 carries. Zy Todd rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries. Todd added the Raiders final score on an 11-yard run with 3:33 to play in the game.
Aiken scored their lone touchdown on a 67-yard run by Rashad McMillian in the first quarter.
Laurens will travel to Greer for a 7:30pm kickoff on Friday night.
