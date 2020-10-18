The Laurens Lady Raiders swept Thursday’s match and the season series against the Lady Red Devils with a 3 sets to none victory.
Unlike the first matchup between the two rivals, Laurens was able to pull away from Clinton in the first two sets of the match.
The Raiders broke out to a 7 to 3 lead and then a 17-8 margin, causing the Red Devils to take both of their timeouts before reaching double-digit points. The Red Devils were able to score 13 points in the first set before a hitting error gave the Raiders setpoint, 25-13.
The second set started much like the first with the Raiders taking an 8-1 lead. The Raiders got out to a 20-5 lead before taking the second set 25-7.
The Red Devils scored a match-high 21 points in the third set, more than they scored in the first two sets combined. The third set saw longer rallies and a closer score than the first two.
A net violation on the Red Devils finished the set and match, giving the Raiders a 25-21 win.
