The Laurens Raider football team will honor two legends during the 2020 season.
The Raider announced via Twitter on Friday that they will display two decals on their helmets during the upcoming season to honor the memory of King Dixon (KD) and Charles Peterson (CP7).
Dixon passed away on July 6 after a short bout with cancer. He was a football standout at Laurens High School from 1951-1954. Dixon then went on to be a running back at the Univ. of South Carolina from 1956-1958 and MVP of the USC football team during those three years.
Dixon served as Athletic Director at USC from 1988-1992. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
Charles Peterson passed away on Sept. 13 after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He was a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals and an assistant football coach at Spring Valley High School.
Arguably one of the greatest to ever don the green and gold for the Laurens Raiders, Peterson was a standout in football and baseball. He caught the winning touchdown to secure the Raiders’ 1991 state championship in football. He also led the Raiders to a state championship in baseball in 1990.
After graduating from LDHS, Peterson was a first round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft. He played in the minor leagues for five years in the Pittsburgh system, reaching the AAA level.
During the 2020 season, the Raiders will display 2 decals on their helmets to honor the memory of 2 Laurens legends, King Dixon and Charles Peterson. #RIP #GoRaiders #KeepBuilding @CountyLaurens @ld55athletics @GoLaurens @DuttonMonte @VFBC_SV @SV_Athletics @tspiresAD pic.twitter.com/eqDABmDOWt— LDHS Raider Football (@ldhsRaiderFB) September 18, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.