Laurens District High School baseball players and fans will honor former player Matt Holcombe at their home opener, on Friday, March 13.
Holcombe, who was a member of the 2014-2017 LDHS baseball teams, was fatally injured in a car accident in early February. Holcombe’s parents, Michael and Phyllis, will throw out the first pitch after the LDHS baseball program retires Holcombe’s No. 3 jersey.
The schedule has the Raiders taking on Wade Hampton High School at 7:30 p.m. in the home opener at Ed Prescott Field.
There have been a few differences noted between last year’s and this year's team. The ones identified by the coaching staff include the ability to be more consistent on defense as well as offense. The pitching rotation for the Raiders lost some experience, but the staff is confident defense will be able to shore up the performance as pitchers gain experience.
The Raiders’ strengths this year figure to be the top of the batting lineup, which includes juniors Zac Rice, Zach Faulkner and Austin McNuer, along with seniors Aidan Pridgen, and Jaylon Nance.
The Raiders’ have a strong cadre of leadership. Catcher Rice is a 3-year starter who provides leadership on and off the field. Outfielder Pridgen will also take on some leadership responsibility. The team’s goal is to win the region for the first time since 2009.
Patterson said, "We are ready and excited about this upcoming season. We know that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are prepared to take on the challenge. Win or lose, our guys will come out and compete every single game no matter what the outcome may be."
