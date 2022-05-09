The Laurens Raiders captured the AAAA District 3 baseball championship with a 3-2 win over the Catawba Ridge Copperheads in the opening game of the district finals on Monday night at Ed Prescott Field.
The win was the Raiders third straight victory in the District 3 bracket. Laurens defeated Westside 7-6 and Catawba Ridge 5-2, setting up the championship game. The Copperheads would have had to defeat Laurens twice on Monday night to advance.
Laurens advances to the AAAA Upper State bracket with AC Flora (District 1), Dreher (District 2) and Eastside (District 4). The double-elimination bracket will start on Thursday night with Laurens traveling to AC Flora. AC Flora defeated Easley 11-1 on Monday night.
2022 Class 4A Baseball Bracket
