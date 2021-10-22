A Laurens Raider interception led to a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Laurens Raiders a 19-14 win over the White Knoll Timberwolves in Lexington on Friday night.
Jackson Martin intercepted a Landon Sharp pass and returned it to midfield with 10:45 to play. Seven plays later, Zy Todd scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders on top for good, 17-14.
Laurens dominated the game statistically, finishing with 329 yards of total offense compared to 219 yards for White Knoll. Laurens accounted for 19 first downs to the Timberwolves 6 first downs.
Todd finished with 142 yards rushing on 23 carries. Quarterback Nick Fowler was 5 for 15 for 110 yards and one touchdown. Jayden McGowan caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders got on the board first on a 25-yard field goal by Roberto Luna.
White Knoll had a punt return for a touchdown called back after a penalty, but the Timberwolves scored on the ensuing drive. Sharp connected with Austin Cunningham on a scoring toss to put White Knoll on top 7-3 early in the second quarter.
Laurens scored their first touchdown of the night after a blocked field goal set them up on the Timberwolves 25-yard line. Fowler hit McGowan on a receiver screen and the speedster did the rest on a 64-yard touchdown pass. Laurens led 10-7 at halftime.
A Raider fumble early in the third quarter, set the Timberwolves up with a short field at the Raiders 25-yard line. On the fifth play of the drive, Sharp connected with Jaquez Frederick on a touchdown pass to give White Knoll a 14-10 lead with 7:36 in the third.
After Todd’s go-ahead touchdown, the Raiders added a safety to seal the victory, 19-14.
Laurens wins their third straight game, improving to 4-3 overall. The Raiders will host Greer for homecoming and senior night on Friday night at KC Hanna Stadium. White Knoll falls to 1-8 overall.
