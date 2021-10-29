James Rawl threw for three touchdowns and Zy Todd ran for three scores to lead the Laurens Raiders to a 49-35 win over the Greer Yellow Jackets on Friday night at KC Hanna Stadium.
Laurens is riding a 4-game winning streak and improves to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in region play. Laurens was set up to secure a second seed in the 4A playoffs but they lost a tiebreaker to Greenville by giving up more than 24 points to Greer. Official playoff brackets will be released on Saturday but it looks like Laurens will travel to Easley for a first round matchup on Friday night.
The Raiders took control of the game early and never looked back. After a 64-yard kickoff return by Cayson Elledge to start the game, Rawl hit Jayden McGowan on the first play of the drive for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Greer scored on their ensuing drive to tie the game at 7-7 but Laurens reeled off three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead at halftime. Todd ran for a touchdown and Rawl connected with Tye Roberson and Elledge for touchdown passes.
Roberson opened the scoring in the second half with a 9-yard touchdown run. After the Roberto Luna PAT, Laurens led 35-7 with 6:38 to play in the third quarter.
For the remainder of the game, Greer outscored Laurens 28-14 but time ran out on the Yellow Jackets rally. The Raiders 14 points came from two Todd touchdown runs to seal the win.
Todd rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Roberson ran for 103 yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Rawl was 9 for 14 for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Elledge caught three passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.
At halftime, Brianna Gregory was crowned Homecoming Queen.
